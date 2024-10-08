Four people are accused of fraud worth more than $3.3 million

October 8, 2024

Four people are accused of fraud worth more than .3 million

Zera Pearson October 8, 2024 2 min read

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the defendants transferred the affected people’s funds into cryptocurrencies and into wallets they owned.

The Public Prosecution of the Republic indicted four people for committing the crime of aggravated fraud at the expense of 50 victims and In the amount of $3,392,907.68.

The accused are Carlos Enrique Alas Martinez, Carlos Enrique Alas Gonzalez, Patricia Lorena Gonzalez de Alas, and Patricia Lorena Alas de Gonzalez, who are part of the same family group.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this None of the accused are in custody. But the judicial process will begin based on provisions that since 2022 allow fugitives to be charged, prosecuted and prosecuted.

As detailed by the prosecutor responsible for bringing the application before the court in Antiguo Cuscatlán, the accused are part of the companies Corporación Wings SA de CV and Wings Capital SA de CV that attracted victims of fraud to invest in them between 2021 and 2024 other communities that they created themselves.

They promised profits of between 5% and 10% on the initial investments, but the Attorney General’s Office contends that each new investor’s money was used to pay the “dividends” of previous investors, constituting a pyramid scheme.

After pooling the investments of 200 people, the defendants reported that they had no money to continue paying the alleged dividends, the district attorney’s office says.

The Public Prosecutor added that the Public Prosecution received 200 complaints against the defendants and that this accusation only applies to the first fifty cases.

