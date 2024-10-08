Chino Miranda’s movements during the concert cause his fans to worry about his health

Last weekend, Venezuelan musical duo Chyno y Nacho returned to the stage.

At their first show as part of the “Eternos” tour in Miami, Florida (USA), “los del Romanticiqueo” made their audience dance.

However, at one of his performances at the American Federation, Chyno was seen walking away, while Nacho and the members of Gente de Zona sang a large portion of a musical theme.

In the photos, the man born in La Guaira (Venezuela) can be seen watching his teammates singing the lyrics of the song “Tú me quemas”, without giving energy to the aforementioned interpretation.

Despite the situation, Chyno shows that he wants to move forward. In fact, she was surprised by the change in her appearance.

The former member of the Venezuelan band Cali Blend went back to his beginnings, creating some braids near his scalp.

In this way, we must remember that Miranda achieved most of her musical successes with her partner and friend Nacho.

Several clips from the concert were circulated on social media, and the duo’s posts were immediately filled with comments.

“Very beautiful, I hope you enjoy this tour of many places, cities and countries”, “The truth is that Chyno no longer has the same look as before, but he gives her a lot of attention”, “There is no doubt that these two artists deserve appreciation from “Everyone,” were some of the messages.

More than two months ago, Chyno and Nacho announced their return to the stage with their “Eternos” tour, during which they will also perform in other cities in the United States such as Houston, New York and Orlando.

So far, Chino is recovering from the effects of peripheral neuropathy.