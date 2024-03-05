The New York Yankees and New York Mets have announced their lineups

A new and exciting story will be experienced on March 5 at Spring training 2024. Port St. Lucie, home of spring training New York Metsin Florida, receives New York Yankees. Aaron Boone's team arrives with a lineup full of youngsters eager to earn a spot on the 40-man Opening Day roster.

In terms of performance, both teams are very equal. The visitors have a 5-4 record, including 3-1 at home while on the road they average 2-3. For their part, the hosts arrive with a record of 4-5, and are better at home where they have positive numbers, 3-2 to be more specific.

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Lineups

Aaron Boone He assigned the responsibility from the mound to the left-handed pitcher Tanner Tully. The 29-year-old has already watched spring training against the Miami Marlins on February 29. There, he pitched 2.0 innings without allowing a hit or a run. On the other side, Carlos Mendoza specific Taylor Miguel. The 28-year-old right-hander saw action against the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros on February 24 and 29, respectively. Overall, he has an ERA of 1.80 in 5.0 innings of work, plus seven strikeouts. The formation of the two teams was as follows:

New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe SS Trent Gresham CF Iverson Pereira LF Austin Wells DH Oswald Peraza 2b Oswaldo Cabrera 1b Oscar Gonzalez RF Ben Rortveit c Jeter Downs 3B

Tuesday in Port St. Lucie 🌴 pic.twitter.com/UqF4TDJ07b – New York Yankees (@yankees) March 5, 2024

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo LF Starling Mars RF Francisco Lindor SS Pete Alonso 1b Francisco Alvarez c Brett Patty 3B Harrison Bader CF Mark Vientos DH Zack Short 2B

