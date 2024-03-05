Russell Westbrook, reassigned by the Clippers

the National Basketball Association It continues its path towards the playoffs and most teams are starting to determine their outlook for the next round. Some have their goal already almost certain, others still have a good chance of achieving it and they enter the field day after day to continue adding victories. While others have already started working towards the future. However, there are teams competing, but their path could be shortened by losing key pieces. As is the case Los Angeles Clippers Before injury Russell Westbrook.

at the moment, Clippers In fourth place in Western Conference With a 39-20 record, 2.5 games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Therefore, they have a good chance to continue climbing the positions.





However, Tyronn Lue's side suffered a notable loss after missing out due to injury Russell Westbrook. Let us remember that the point guard left the field last Friday before the first half, after breaking his left hand while trying to keep the ball away from Washington Wizards player Jordan Poole.

At first, Lu wasn't sure whether Westbrook I will need surgery to repair the damage. He said ESPN's Ohm YoungmisukThrough his social network X.

The Clippers know Russell Westbrook's tentative return date

According to the journalist ESPN's Adrian WojnarowskiBasis Los Angeles Clippers He underwent surgery on his left hand on Monday, March 4, and is likely to be able to return before the start of the season. Playoffs.

ESPN sources: Clippers guard, Russell WestbrookHe underwent surgery on his broken left hand on Monday and we hope he will return before the start of the playoffs. Comment Voinarovsky On the social network X.

Likewise, the journalist added that he is one of the best sixth men in the NBA, averaging 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 11.1 points per game. Additionally, he maintains a field goal percentage of .425, just under 50% in 22.6 minutes of playing time. Data from Basketball Reference.

On the other hand, in 2014 Russell Westbrook He returned to the field with the Thunder in less than four weeks, after suffering a fracture in his right hand, and he only missed 14 matches during that occasion.

very soon, Los Angeles Clippers He will have to play 22 games (not counting today's day) before a possible return Westbrook. The Clippers' next commitment will be Wednesday, March 6, when they visit the Houston Rockets, at Toyota Center.

You may be interested in: First in history: James Harden achieves an extraordinary record in the NBA