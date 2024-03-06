The San Diego Padres have signed Brad Miller

band of San Diego Padres He added to his team an experienced player with the skills to perform on and off the field. He has been affected in recent seasons by injuries, but if he can stay healthy, he can contribute a lot to the team, both offensively and defensively.

The San Diego Padres lost their star player in the offseason Juan Sotowho came New York To promote yankees. while, Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machado The company needs experienced colleagues to help promote the project.

The San Diego Padres have signed experienced infielder Brad Miller

Brad MillerThe 34-year-old signed a contract with the San Diego Padres, according to reports AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Additionally, Miller will receive an invitation to big league camp as part of this deal.

Over the past few seasons, Miller has faced challenges due to injuries. This limited their participation in previous competition matches. Last year, he suffered a right oblique strain and left hamstring strain, allowing him to appear in just 27 games and post a .214/.328/.339 batting average (AVE/OBP/SLG).

Likewise, in 2022, he was also plagued by physical issues, affected by complications in his right hip and a neck strain, which affected his performance in the 81 games he participated in, hitting .212/.270/.320 (AVE/OBP/). SLG).

Previously, Miller completed a successful three-year stint, earning him a two-year, $10 million contract Texas Rangers. During this period he played for teams such as cleveland, Philadelphia And Saint Louishitting 40 home runs and maintaining a combined offensive line of .236/.331/.480 (AVE/OBP/SLG).

In terms of his defensive skills, Miller has shown versatility to play in different positions on the pitch, although he is expected to perform best in corner positions. His arrival to the San Diego Padres comes at a time when the team is looking to bolster its roster.