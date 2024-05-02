Trump has said that he will accept the election results only if everything is honest.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has refused to unconditionally accept the results of the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“If everything is honest, I'll happily accept the results. I'm not going to change it,” Trump said in the interview. “If not, I have to fight for the country's rights.”

Trump repeatedly made false claims that he won the state of Wisconsin during the 2020 election, “If you go back and look at all the things that have been discovered, it shows that I won the election in Wisconsin,” Trump told the Journal Sentinel. “It also shows that I won elections elsewhere.”

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020A victory of about 0.6 percentage points, with a lead of about 21,000 votes.

Trump has repeatedly said the 2020 election was rigged or “stolen.” Special Counsel Jack Smith Last year the former president accused, accusing Trump of breaking multiple laws in an effort to rig the election. Trump denied the allegations and Pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Throughout his political career, Trump has consistently refused to accept election results or concede defeat. After finishing second in the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump Texas Senator Ted Cruz charged Fraud and called for a new contest. Later, when facing Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump made a baseless claim that the election she ultimately won was “rigged” and refused to say whether he would stand by the decision. He avoided the pledge again ahead of the 2024 elections.

They joined the Republican candidate at a news conference earlier this month to “draw attention” to what they say are state proposals and demands to allow non-citizens to vote. CNN previously reported .

Currently, federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections. Non-citizens who vote illegally face fines and up to one year in prison and deportation. However, Democrats have repeatedly made false claims that undocumented immigrants must enter the country to influence the election, trying to stoke fears about immigration and election security ahead of the November election.

Trump returned to the campaign trail Wednesday for the first time since his criminal investigation began in earnest last month in New York. He lost to Biden in 2020 in Wisconsin and Michigan, two key states he won in 2016.

CNN's Alayna Treene, Kristen Holmes, Kate Sullivan, Steve Contorno and Alison Main contributed to this report.