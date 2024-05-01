Where do Americans settle and why?

The exact number of Americans living abroad has not been determined, and estimates vary considerably depending on the source. Photo: Getty Images. (kieferpix via Getty Images)

Every 10 years the US Census Bureau conducts a comprehensive count of its population. According to the last one, in 2020, 331,449,281 people live in the country. However, U.S. citizens are left out of the census data Live abroadTheir exact number and destinations are unknown.

For this reason, to calculate the number of American immigrants and where they are going, it is necessary to refer to estimates made by different organizations and the numbers vary considerably.

In this article, we'll look at the different estimates used for the number of American immigrants, or as they often call themselves, foreigners.

A list of countries to which they intend to immigrate will be included, with special emphasis on data available on Latin Americans.

Finally, we will explain the reasons for this immigration spread across at least 186 countries.

How many Americans live in other countries as immigrants?

There is no right answer to how many Americans live in other countries. However, there are many assessments that, depending on who makes them, can be similar or significantly different.

For example, the Estimates their number to be approx Nine million. This figure includes 228,320 people and includes active military and civilians.

Based on State Department data, private company HireaHelper did its own calculations and concluded that the number could be slightly higher. 10 million Number of Americans living abroad.

However, these numbers are more than calculated , its summary in English). For them, only Americans living abroad 4.8 million.

Continue reading the story

All sources agree that Mexico is one of the favorite countries for Americans to immigrate. Pictured is a street in the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende. Photo: Getty. (© Marco Botticelli via Getty Images)

This FVAP figure, unlike the Office of Consular Affairs' calculation, does not include military or civilian personnel on military bases overseas or their spouses, children and other dependents.

The FVAP number is slightly lower than estimatedIts abbreviation in English), which sets the amount at 5.4 million.

However, the association acknowledges that its calculations are incomplete because naturalized U.S. citizens or their children who were born abroad and became U.S. citizens at the time of their birth are not included.

By this we mean the number of Americans living abroad 4.8 to 10 million inhabitants.

Countries where Americans live abroad

It is difficult to give exact answers because the total number of US expatriates is unknown and there is no agency in the US responsible for producing reliable data on the subject.

However, both the State Department and the FVAP or AARO agree to show what Geographical regions Preferred by Americans living outside their countries.

In descending order, the key areas selected are:

On the other hand, Southeast Asia, North/Central/South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa are the least preferred regions, in descending order.

But when it comes to countries, there are again big differences between FVAP, AARO and HireaHelper. Additionally, it should be taken into account that the State Department does not publish its estimates.

In terms of FVAP, the five countries with the largest number of U.S. immigrants, in descending order:

Canada (860,000)

Mexico (586,000)

United Kingdom (391,000)

Israel (304,000)

France (248,000)

For AARO, the list is as follows:

Mexico (1,089,000)

Canada (877,000)

United Kingdom (371,000)

Israel (243,000)

Germany (198,000)

For its part, HireaHelper, in a 2022 report titled 'Where Americans Are Going When They Leave America', considers the countries with the most expatriates to be in descending order:

Mexico (799,000)

Canada (273,000)

United Kingdom (171,000)

Germany (153,000)

Australia (117,000)

Economic reasons are the main reason Americans move to other countries. Photo: Getty Images. (guvendemir via Getty Images)

How many Americans live in other Latin American countries?

Since there are no official figures from the US government or recipient countries, all data must be considered approximate.

In addition Mexico, It offers a large American community, highlights include:

Costa Rica (123,000 – 70,000)

Brazil (70,000)

Argentina (40,000-60,000)

Colombia (30,000 – 40,000)

Panama (25,000

El Salvador (19,000)

Honduras (15,000)

Chile (12,000)

Ecuador (10,000-15,000)

In the case SpainHe (INE) keeps an accurate count of Americans in its territory. At the end of 2022, 41,953 residents live in Spain, mainly concentrated in the cities of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Málaga and Valencia.

Why do Americans move to other countries?

The United States is, by far, the world's largest recipient of immigrants, but its citizens also emigrate.

For other countries the reasons for this movement may be different, from life to new experiences to work.

It is also worth highlighting the large number of young people in some countries who are known as “Accidental Americans”. For example, this is the case of Mexico. At some point they moved to Mexico with the family.

But, in addition, the figure Retired For economic reasons they decide to relocate to a country where their retirement pension is higher and quality healthcare is more affordable than in the US.

Recognizing this need, many countries have approved specific legislation to attract retirees because they have a secure source of income and do not take away jobs from the local population.

Among countries with specific visas for retirees that have been successful in attracting US citizens, Costa Rica, Panama and Ecuador in Latin America and Spain, Ireland and Portugal in Europe stand out.

In conclusion, Americans also immigrate, but the lack of official statistics makes it difficult to determine their exact numbers. However, what is clear is that the two countries with the largest number of Americans are Mexico and Canada.

You may be interested | In the video:Kids in college: Student moms supported by teachers and peers