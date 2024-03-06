March 6, 2024

The 6 NBA records that seem almost impossible to break: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson…

Cassandra Curtis March 6, 2024 2 min read

Last weekend LeBron James reached a new milestone in his successful career in the NBA, as he broke the barrier of 40,000 points scored, Become The first player ever to reach this number.

It seems like this sign will be difficult to beat or at least it will take a long time to get another one Off the charts once again stepping onto NBA floors He managed to fight to reach this brutal number, in second place Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 pointswhich in itself already seems like an unattainable number.

However, there are other records that seem impossible to break and remain in the history books forever, until a new standard appears on the horizon and can rise like foam itself to the Olympus of the best players of all time in the NBA. .

The six records that seem impossible to beat in the NBA

  • More than 40 thousand points achieved by LeBron James
  • The 11 rings acquired by Bill Russell
  • Michael Jordan is the best player in the Final Six
  • Magic Johnson was named Finals MVP in his first year
  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar top 6 players
  • John Stockton 15,000 assists

Although one can also add the huge number of three-pointers that “Chef” Stephen Curry has scored with the Golden State Warriors, which so far stands at 3,656 and will continue to increase as he continues to be active in the NBA.

