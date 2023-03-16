This is how the semi-finals of the World Baseball Classic will play out

he World Classic Baseball He already has his first guest semi-finalist. Despite the fact that Group C and Group D are still in the race to determine the guests for the quarterfinals, Cuba is already waiting for its rival in the semifinals.

While in Arizona and Miami, The 90 continue to decide their tickets to the quarter-finalsIn Group A and Group B, they have already reached the final stages, and tomorrow Japan and Italy will determine another semifinalist.

Venezuela finished as leader of his group after perfectly completing the group stageNow they are waiting for the second place in Group C (possibly the USA), while Mexico is waiting for the winner from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

This is how you will play the semi-finals

Cuba will be the first to participate in the semifinals. The Islanders will play the winner of Game 3 of the World Classic quarter-finals from Ioan Depot Park next Sunday, March 19.

In the event the United States defeats Colombia tonight, the Stars and Stripes will play Game 4 of the quarterfinals and the Caribbean Challenger. The winner will be the duel between Mexico and Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic.

The second semi-finalist will play the winner of the Japan-Italy match. The same game that will be played Thursday morning, March 16th at 06:00 ET, against the winner from Venezuela vs. the United States.