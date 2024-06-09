Venezuelan Ezequiel Tovar tied Colorado’s 8-year-old record

On Major League Day on June 8, the crowd at Busch Stadium witnessed a comeback Colorado Rockies against the local team, St. Louis Cardinals. Ezequiel Tovar She was the spark plug for a rocky ninth.

In addition, Tovar The scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single to left field. This was just the beginning of a remarkable performance: he added a solo home run at 102.8 mph and traveled 393 feet in the sixth inning. In contrast, another hit headed into the stands at 98.9 mph, and this hit produced two tie-breaking runs in the seventh.

Ezequiel Tovar had a memorable night in his team’s win 6×5 About St. Louis. In the end, the shortstop went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs, leading his team’s offense.

Meanwhile, the four-hit game was Tovar’s second game of the season and marked his second multi-homer performance of the season.

Ezequiel Tovar as Rocky’s Spark Plug

Tovar’s performance in 2024 was outstanding. So far, he has posted a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .487. In 282 plate appearances, he hit 10 homers, drove in 28 runs, scored 34 and stole four bases.

And with yesterday’s performance Ezequiel Tovar He became the first player on his team to finish a game 4-for-4 or better with two home runs since then Trevor’s story In 2016.

Milestones: Second multi-man game of his career (the other was on May 21 earlier this season).

This victory and Tovar’s outstanding performance underscores his potential and importance in contributing to the team so far this MLB season.

