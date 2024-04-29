The Maduro dictatorship arrested three opposition activists after Maria Corina Machado's successful tour of the state of Portugal

She participated in an election campaign for Maria Corina Machado

As state repression worsens, the Venezuelan regime has been condemned for his detention Three prominent political activists In the state Portuguese In less than 24 hours, according to political parties Justice first (BJ) and Sell ​​Venezuela Through their accounts on social networking sites.

Activists are Amber MarquezVice President of Primero Justicia in Santa Rosalia, Portuguesa and member of the municipal campaign leadership; Victor Castillo, Vente Venezuela Leadership Coordinator in Santa Rosalia; And Oscar Castanedaleader of Fenty Venezuela in the same state.

According to the information he provided Maria OropezaThe coordinator of the state of Vente Portuguesa, Victor Castillo, was transferred to the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in Araury, while the whereabouts of the other activists have not yet been confirmed.

The arrest of these activists generated a wave of disavowal from opposition parties. Maria Oropeza of Vente Venezuela called the measure “extremely dangerous”, while Primero Justicia condemned the measure. The “oppressive and violent nature” of the regime.

Faced with this situation, Primero Justicia and Fente Venezuela called for the “immediate release” of the detained activists and affirmed their commitment to defending civil and political rights in Venezuela.

The first reported arrest was that of Castañeda.

“Oscar Castañeda was kidnapped by regime forces after participating in an event by Maria Corina Machado in Portuguese (center)“, the party noted on the social networking site X, without the Chavista authorities having commented on the case yet.

The publication of a video on social networks in which Óscar Castañeda expresses his support for the opposition leader in an enclave historically associated with Chavismo, would have led to the enforced disappearance committed by Sebin.



Meanwhile, Rodolfo Castaneda, a relative of the detainee, provided details about the arrest: “Oscar Castaneda, the boy who spoke at the rally in Turin, Portugal, Sebin just beat him outside his house and took him to prison. “

In addition, he noted: “Dear friends, I received information from my uncle – Oscar Castañeda's father – that they want to charge him with robbery and robbery, while he has not even lived in Venezuela for the past four years.”

The publication of a video on social networks in which Óscar Castañeda expresses his support for the opposition leader in an enclave historically associated with Chavismo, would have led to the enforced disappearance committed by Sebin.

These arrests are in addition to other arrests that include: Seven regional campaign managers From the opposition accused Conspiratorial plans Against dictatorship. Seven others were also requested to be arrested, and the opposition denounced “political persecution.”

Castañeda returned to the country 20 days ago after immigrating there Colombia. A video clip containing a statement supporting Machado circulated on social media, when the opponent led an election campaign in the town Turin in Portuguese.

“I am one of the Venezuelans who came defeated from Colombia (…) I put my trust in Maria Corina Machado, and I want all of you to do the same.Castañeda said in a brief speech during the event.

“Because of this strong testimony, Sebin removed Oscar Castañeda, leader of the Vente Venezuela movement in the state of Portugal. We warn of his enforced disappearance and demand his immediate release.”

“The authority wants us to be laid off and we are afraid. If the system doesn't want us to listen to Oscar, we have even more reason to listen to him and spread the word. “Let everyone see it!” he added.

(Information from Agence France-Presse)