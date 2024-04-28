The Cuban regime arrests journalist Jose Luis Tan Estrada: human rights organizations demand his immediate release

In a new attack on freedom of the press in CubaCuban journalist Jose Luis Tan Estrada He was arbitrarily arrested on Friday by a dictatorship Miguel Diaz-Canel For charges that were not specified, but were clearly related to the posts the caller made on social media. After the arrest, organizations and activists human rights They demanded their immediate release.

Estradaindependent journalist, contributor to portals such as Cuba Net, Detained in State Security Headquarters, Villa Marista, in Havana, as the activist reported on Friday Yamilka LavitaKnown on social media as Lara Crofts.

According to his account, the journalist told him that he was arrested at 2 p.m. local time, after returning to Havana. After only six hours he was able to make one communication call.

“Please let's make this viral, we all know very well what happens in those cells He tortures And the Psychological stress “The people who are transferred there are exposed to it, and most importantly, they are activists and independent journalists,” the activist wrote.

In addition to his work as a journalist, Tan Estrada is also known for Humanitarian work Who goes forward on the deprived island

Before he was arrested on Friday. Tan Estrada He has been summoned several times in recent weeks. A few days ago he said it was Fined 3,000 Cuban pesos (about $125) To violate it Decree Law No. 370Which the regime uses to silence activists, journalists, and citizens in general.

The communications inspector showed her a folder full of posts on the social networks Facebook andLikes For memes and comments, Likes “To other posts, we shared memes, some even from last year,” the journalist said.

He said: “Once again, the oppressive and harassing hands of the Cuban regime are trying to silence us all, we who are raising our voices against its ongoing human rights violations. You know that our knees are shaking, but we are not afraid.”

As journalist A warning message “which reflected these alleged crimes” with which he had been threatened, and the oppressors argued that some of the publications were against the leaders of this country, and that many people were also encouraged by them to do so.

After news of the arrest… Journalists, activists and non-governmental organizations demanded the immediate release of the detainee By Tan Estrada.

PEN International He called on “the Cuban authorities to stop harassing critical voices in their country.”

Astrid ValenciaDirector, Americas Amnesty InternationalHe also condemned the arrest.

“The Cuban authorities are so afraid of the freedom of prisoners that they are unjustly detaining journalists. Without freedom of the press, scrutiny of those in power is reducedTherefore, the strategy of states that violate human rights is to silence the messenger.

“Reporting is not a crime. Helping those in need of medicine, food and shelter is not a crime. “Showing solidarity, civility and commitment is not a crime,” the Cuban academic said. Joanna SilanoRegional researcher Amnesty International.

Also a Colombian academic Sergio AngelThe Cuba Program Director condemned the arrest and noted that Tan Estrada had been expelled from the University of Camagüey.

he Cuban Observatory for Human Rights He also condemned the arrest on Saturday.

Activist Irma Brock He stressed that in light of the increasing repression, it is necessary to raise our voices in rejection of these actions that once again confirm that there is tyranny in Cuba.

“Facing the context of continuous attacks against independent journalism, it is necessary to build spaces for coordination among colleagues at national and regional levels, respecting the diversity of opinions and ideas, with a common goal: defending the freedom of expression of the press,” he said on the networks.