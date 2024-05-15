May 15, 2024

A 5.6 magnitude tremor shook northwest and north of Puerto Rico

Phyllis Ward May 15, 2024 2 min read

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake, centered about 55 miles northwest of Puerto Rico, was recorded at 8:30 pm Tuesday.Al confirmed Puerto Rico Seismic Network On your portal.

The seismic network added that there is no tsunami warning or monitoring for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands as a result of the earthquake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Mona Canyon is felt “widely throughout Puerto Rico” as detailed The new day Carla Torres AngeleroResearch Assistant in Seismic Network.

“There has been (seismic) activity and from this earthquake there may be another, more moderate activity in the area, but it is very likely that they will not be felt,” Torres Angelero answered when asked if aftershocks could be expected.

