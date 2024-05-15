A 5.6 magnitude tremor shook northwest and north of Puerto Rico

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake, centered about 55 miles northwest of Puerto Rico, was recorded at 8:30 pm Tuesday.Al confirmed Puerto Rico Seismic Network On your portal.

The seismic network added that there is no tsunami warning or monitoring for Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands as a result of the earthquake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Mona Canyon is felt “widely throughout Puerto Rico” as detailed The new day Carla Torres AngeleroResearch Assistant in Seismic Network.

“There has been (seismic) activity and from this earthquake there may be another, more moderate activity in the area, but it is very likely that they will not be felt,” Torres Angelero answered when asked if aftershocks could be expected.

For his part, he said: United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the intensity of the tremor at 5.6, and gave the event an initial intensity level of IV (mild earthquake). However, he then raised the level to sixth, setting it as a powerful shockwave.

A map of people who felt the quake, part of the USGS portal, shows that people reported impacts on almost the entire island.

After the earthquake was recorded, the website of Seismic network Stop respondingThis appears to be due to the number of people trying to log in to verify the information.