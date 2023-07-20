mario bros | In the world of Mario Bros.: Adventure at Universal Studios Theme Park | ec stories | We are

See also: Small-scale fashion designers and other stories of Barbie’s passion in Peru

Immersive adventure

Nostalgia and excitement are the sensations we experience when we cross the threshold of this magical place where your favorite video games and their avatars come to life. Filled with bright colors and settings with the latest technology overseen by the Japanese company, this area offers visitors various alternatives ranging from adrenaline-charged excursions to gastronomic experiences, as well as the chance to take a picture with Princess Peach or sweetheart Yoshi.

Not only does Bowser’s castle present the villain in all his splendor, but it also offers surprises in its secret passages. / Rodin Eckenroth

Once they enter this area, most of them head to Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge. There they ride a race car to take on interactive challenges based on augmented reality, while throwing projectiles to stop their opponents.

To slow things down – once they leave this game – they can choose to rest in appreciation of the splendor of Bowser’s castle, with secret passages full of surprises, or accompany the little ones on Yoshi’s adventure, which will allow them to roam the entire Mushroom Kingdom mounted on the green dinosaur.

Test your speed by turning off the alarms before known carnivores come to you.

Back in action, other attractions will offer a key as a reward after overcoming challenges. Thus, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap will prompt you to turn off the loud alarms so as not to activate dangerous carnivorous plants. In Koopa Troopa Power Punch we will hit the bricks in the best style of Mario and Luigi, and in Goomba Crazy Crank we will spin the crank as fast as we can to finish off the scary mushrooms that attack us. After passing all the tests, the final battle against the trolley arrives. Ten players line up and a light casts a shadow. Then they must dodge bombs, bricks and other objects to reach the highest score and defeat the villain.

The region’s gastronomic proposal offers character-inspired options to complete an immersive tour. / Rodin Eckenroth

After so much work, it only makes sense to go on a hunger strike, which is what Toadstool Café is for. Here they must have both forks and cellphones close at hand, because the dishes are completely Instagrammable. Mushroom soup, carnivorous vegetable salad and tiramisu in the shape of a question mark will be presented to us. //