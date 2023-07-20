mario bros | In the world of Mario Bros.: Adventure at Universal Studios Theme Park | ec stories | We are

For many, especially the kids of yesterday who grew up glued to a cartridge console, “Super Mario Bros.” It was an amazing experience that made them feel like they were in the same video game. Well, if these two hours are not enough, you can take your bags and leave for Los Angeles. In anticipation of the film’s event, Universal Studios Hollywood opened a Super Nintendo World interactive area on February 17 of this year, which caused a sensation among Mario, Luigi and disharmonious Bowser fans. Enthusiastic said Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of video game franchises such as Mario Brothers. and “The Legend of Zelda” when given the initial flag.
See also: Small-scale fashion designers and other stories of Barbie’s passion in Peru
Immersive adventure
Nostalgia and excitement are the sensations we experience when we cross the threshold of this magical place where your favorite video games and their avatars come to life. Filled with bright colors and settings with the latest technology overseen by the Japanese company, this area offers visitors various alternatives ranging from adrenaline-charged excursions to gastronomic experiences, as well as the chance to take a picture with Princess Peach or sweetheart Yoshi.
Once they enter this area, most of them head to Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge. There they ride a race car to take on interactive challenges based on augmented reality, while throwing projectiles to stop their opponents.
To slow things down – once they leave this game – they can choose to rest in appreciation of the splendor of Bowser’s castle, with secret passages full of surprises, or accompany the little ones on Yoshi’s adventure, which will allow them to roam the entire Mushroom Kingdom mounted on the green dinosaur.
Back in action, other attractions will offer a key as a reward after overcoming challenges. Thus, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap will prompt you to turn off the loud alarms so as not to activate dangerous carnivorous plants. In Koopa Troopa Power Punch we will hit the bricks in the best style of Mario and Luigi, and in Goomba Crazy Crank we will spin the crank as fast as we can to finish off the scary mushrooms that attack us. After passing all the tests, the final battle against the trolley arrives. Ten players line up and a light casts a shadow. Then they must dodge bombs, bricks and other objects to reach the highest score and defeat the villain.
After so much work, it only makes sense to go on a hunger strike, which is what Toadstool Café is for. Here they must have both forks and cellphones close at hand, because the dishes are completely Instagrammable. Mushroom soup, carnivorous vegetable salad and tiramisu in the shape of a question mark will be presented to us. //
More Stories
‘Los 50’ is the new celebrity competition that Telemundo premieres
Grupo Firme is already in Cuscatlán’s stadium
‘Allie’ Spinoza reveals what’s behind ‘the many veins in his hands’