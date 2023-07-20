July 20, 2023

All shows, history and where to see – Billboard

This Thursday (July 20), Premios Juventud celebrates its 20th anniversary at the José Miguel Agrelot Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the slogan “Exprésate a tu Manera”.

This year, the awards ceremony voted for by nine nominees is headlined by Bad Bunny, Becky G, Grupo Frontera, Maluma, Featherweight, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira and TINI. They are followed by Camilo, Carol G, Manuel Turizo and Maria Becerra, who are in contention for eight awards each.

Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinosa and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs will launch 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as Best Song for My Ex, Best Urban Song, and Best Urban Mix, among others.

In addition, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive a special Change Agent Award, joining previous honorees including Jesse & Joey, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kanye Garcia, Jenny Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Janpa Zurita, and Wessen Yandel.

With the awards ceremony just around the corner, check out the full list of artists and how to follow them below:

Where to see:

Premios Juventud will begin airing at 7 PM ET on Thursday, July 20, with the “Noche de Estrellas” red carpet special, followed by the Awards Ceremony at 8 PM ET. Both will be simulcast on Univision and ViX.

Offers:

  • Alexis and Fido
  • Angela Aguilar
  • Angel and Khrez
  • Camila
  • Camilo
  • Chincho Corleone
  • chiquis
  • CNCO
  • Dana Paula
  • ghetto
  • beach dj
  • armed link
  • Farruko
  • Fernando Villalen
  • organizing force
  • Ha * Ash
  • Pink Brothers
  • hoobastank
  • illegal
  • Jandy Ventura
  • Jackie Rivera
  • Jenica Rivera
  • Joel and Randy
  • Khia
  • physical
  • Moony Ringtones
  • sire
  • Omar Cortez
  • Pauline Rubio
  • Pavel Nunez
  • Ray Now
  • RKM and Ken-Y
  • Sophia Reyes
  • Thiago BZK
  • Tony Rosario
  • wesin
  • Zion y Linux
