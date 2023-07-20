July 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Is the weekly package coming soon? Diaz-Canel confirms that he is concerned about its content

Is the weekly package coming soon? Diaz-Canel confirms that he is concerned about its content

Lane Skeldon July 20, 2023 2 min read

The Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, confirmed in a parliamentary session on July 19 that they, as a government, are concerned about the content that is shared from house to house, all over the island, through the so-called “weekly package”, a kind of Cuban “Netflix”, where current series, films, entertainment content, sports and so on are collected.

This Wednesday, the president, who recently returned from a tour of Europe, called some of the contents of the package circulating on the island a “concern” given the cultural consumption of foreign programs by children, teenagers, youth and women. The president also spoke of the “imperialist penetration” that many international programs that are consumed by the people have.

And Cannell expressed his concern not only on the subject of “phones and the Internet,” because “there could be more concerns, whatever comes to us through the package, through a movie, and are we going to stop watching movies, are we going to stop using the phone?”

He added that knowing how these platforms work, how we put our content on that platform, how we develop content, how we benefit from that, and how we also create critical insight towards those platforms.

Weekly package in Cuba: what does it look like?

The president wants to introduce content related to his politics in the “weekly package”, in order to create a “critical vision” of these foreign programs, so that people can understand what kind of external performances or performances cancel our “beliefs and traditions” and advance the “model of capitalism”.

What is the weekly package? Almost 1 terabyte of digital entertainment, with movies, series, music, games and applications, people pass from memory to memory, buying content, in Cuban pesos, into so-called “paqueteros”. This is all thanks to the island’s lack of connectivity, which is why many suggest that only someone close to the government could download that much data from the island.

See also  Final: The real reason Vanessa Claudio said goodbye to dropping soup has been revealed

As can be seen from Canel’s words, the package is known to the government and although it is illegal, it is permitted. To do this, those who make up this huge amount of programming and entertainment avoid throwing any show with political content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

All shows, history and where to see – Billboard

July 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

mario bros | In the world of Mario Bros.: Adventure at Universal Studios Theme Park | ec stories | We are

July 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

‘Los 50’ is the new celebrity competition that Telemundo premieres

July 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

An asteroid the size of a 20-story building has passed very close to Earth without being detected

July 20, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Ukraine will continue to export grain despite Russia’s threats: “We are ready to face any danger”

July 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Amazon brings Palm Bay to all Whole Foods

July 20, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Arsenal results today 19 july | Winning numbers and raffle prizes

July 20, 2023 Zera Pearson