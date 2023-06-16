“Ozuna” is stable at home “after being hospitalized for wear and tear” | daily menu

His manager, Vicente Saavedra, confirmed that Puerto Rican artist Ozuna was “settled at home” on Friday after having to go to a hospital in San Juan due to physical exhaustion.

“The artist received medical attention yesterday as a response to physical exhaustion,” Saavedra said in written statements.

Several local media reported that the so-called “light-black-eyed” was seen entering a hospital in the Puerto Rican capital “in a state of restlessness and irreparation.”

Ozuna, who arrived at the hospital with several members of his security team, was treated and moved in a wheelchair to a private room after being transferred to an isolation area.

“Fortunately, he is stable at home. We appreciate the show of support and affection for Ozuna,” his representative said.

The singer was nominated in four categories yesterday at the fourth edition of the Tu Música Urbano Awards, which took place as usual at the José M. Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

His nominations were for Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Album of the Year – Male Artist and Concert/Tour of the Year, but he did not win any awards.