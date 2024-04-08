Kourtney Kardashian poked fun at her sister Kim by sharing a photo of herself from her vacation in the Caribbean

Kourtney Kardashian. (Image source: Reuters/Danny Moloschuk/Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

If Kardashian's daily life is full of luxuries, her vacations are even more so. for this reason, Kourtney Kardashian, the famous founder of the Poosh brand, spends her vacation in the beautiful waters and did not hesitate to share it on her social networks. But what caught the attention of his followers was the photo in which he referred to the famous reality show that made his family's life one of the most watched programs on television.

The 44-year-old businesswoman shared photos of her family vacation in Turks and Caicos IslandsWhere she was seen enjoying the sea. Thus, in her latest Instagram post, Courtney sparked reactions among her followers by recalling a memorable episode from her family in a humorous way.

Kourtney Kardashian made the reference to Kim's famous loser earring episode on “The Kardashians.” (Source: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

“My diamond earrings fell into the ocean and disappeared.”she wrote in describing the carousel of two photos in which she is first seen smiling and then appears to be anxiously searching for one of her earrings in the water.

Reality experts know that this is a reference to the famous Season 6 episode of the reality TV series Kardashians (keeping up with the Kardashians) Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, lost a diamond earring in the ocean while vacationing in French Polynesia with her then-boyfriend, Kris Humphries, and the rest of the family.

Travis Parker and Kourtney Kardashian have been married since 2022. (Photo credit: Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Humphries threw Kim into the water without noticing that she was still wearing the earring, resulting in the loss of the precious piece. Kim's intense reaction to the event became an unforgettable moment among followers of the reality show. “My diamond earrings! I'm going to cry!”– shouted the second eldest daughter of Kris Jenner. “We won't find him in the ocean!” She screamed at Humphreys when he tried to help her at the time.

The post stood out not only because of the photo and description itself, but also because of it Kris JennerKourtney and Kim's mother also left a comment in reference to the Kardashian incident, suggesting that she still remembers the moment.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney and Kim's mother, commented on the post with another reference to the missing earring. (Image source: Reuters/Danny Moloschuk)

Chris wrote: “Courtney, there are people dying.”It is the same line that Courtney spoke about on that occasion. Comment received at least more than 80,000 likes In the same post.

In 2023, Kim spoke again about the topic and the jokes that have been made about it since then. “I'm not sure if this made it on our show, but Kylie found the earring,” she said. “He dove into the ocean, put on diving goggles, and found itThen he came back and found her back.”

Kim Kardashian revealed in 2023 that her sister Kylie was the one who found the missing diamond earring on the island of Bora Bora. (Image source: Reuters/Mario Anzoni)

Kim explained that thanks to the amazing transparency of the waters on the island of Bora Bora, her sister was able to undertake the task of finding the precious piece, whose value is estimated at… $75,000 according to Mail Online Portal. “Guys, the earring was found,” he explained.