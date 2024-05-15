May 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Her eyes were examined, and the ophthalmologist asked her if she had a boyfriend, and the reason shocked her

Her eyes were examined, and the ophthalmologist asked her if she had a boyfriend, and the reason shocked her

Lane Skeldon May 15, 2024 1 min read

FreePik

On social networks like This was the case of a young woman who said that she had her eyes examined and the ophthalmologist asked her if she had a boyfriend for a reason that confused her.

by: Chronicle

The author of the post shared the unusual tale on

An eye doctor visit that took an unexpected turn

It turns out that the user

“Today, after examining my eyes, the man asked me about my information, and in the end he asked me: “Do you have a boyfriend?” The young woman started saying no. But what surprised the young woman was not the question the ophthalmologist asked her, but the reason behind it. The ophthalmologist replied with bitter frankness: “Praise be to God, because it passes in front of you with the other and you do not realize it.”

You can read the full memo at Chronicle

See also  Take a deep breath before seeing Galilea Montijo in a low-waisted tunic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Barbara Mori cuts her hair for her new series and she looks amazing!

May 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The wax figure of Galilea Montejo divides opinions again: ‘It looks like Laura Lyon’

May 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jessica Alba visits Chichen Itza and shares what her visit was like; “I’m so excited”

May 13, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

His double led River Plate to the World Cup

May 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Sun is producing its biggest flare in nearly two decades, but Earth is supposed to be safe

May 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A 5.6 magnitude tremor shook northwest and north of Puerto Rico

May 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Kosavi’s lawyer bought a house for $269,000 in Houston

May 15, 2024 Zera Pearson