Jennifer Lopez reveals her most intimate secrets and reveals what she’s carrying in her handbag

JLo She revealed what she couldn’t miss in her bag with a sexy Latin accent that surprised all her followers and did it with a video of the edition. Vogue Mexico and Latin America And they left more than one with their mouths open, so they always carried it with them.

Jennifer Lopez shows off everything she has in her bag

While examining everything in his bag, JLo Female clothing always “says a lot about you, and what you carry inside,” he explained. Next, she revealed a few things that always go with her.

JLo First of all, he pulled out his electronic tablet with a picture of his children as the cover, revealing the role his family plays in his private life. But the funniest and most surprising thing is that he found money and admitted that he didn’t know who put that money there.

In an interview with Vogue magazineAnd JLo He was questioned about what could not be missing to take him to a deserted island. “Music! And gum and a little something to eat,” mentioning a protein bar. With this answer, he made clear his love for music, his interest in taking care of his body, and his practical spirit in difficult situations.

She also admitted that her perfume and various cosmetics could never be lost from her bag, and this was no secret, as she is known to always take care of her personal image and above all her skin.

She also showed that she carries her reading glasses with her at all times.