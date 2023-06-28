Actress Joanna Brito dies

The world of entertainment once again wears mourning; Minutes ago, and on social media, it was announced that the leading actress, Joanna Brito, had passed away, at the age of 79, due to kidney failure.

The news was released this afternoon with a message posted by the National Actors Association (ANDA) via its official Twitter account.

The National Actors Association deeply regrets the passing of our partner

Joanna Brito Vitelli “Joanna Brito” is a member of our union. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VOdkKTZ9bl National Association of Actors (andactores) June 27, 2023

During his long career, Brito participated in a large number of Televisa telenovelas and unitary programmes, including “Corazón Salvaje”, “Cómplices al Rescate”, “Teresa”, “Mujer, casos de la vida real” and “La Guadalupe’s rose”.

It is also known that since 2022 he has had some health issues.

Who was Joanna Brito?

Joanna Brito Vitelli was born on April 25, 1944 in Chihuahua. In addition to her work in Mexican television, she graduated with a BA in Theater and Stage Direction from INBA and has come to prominence in the world of dubbing.

She is known for giving her voice to all kinds of characters, whether in children’s series or in movies, and her most prominent characters include: Koharu Utatane in Naruto; East Kayu-sama, in Dragon Ball Z; Mama Odie in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”; Professor Muriel B. Finster, in the cartoon “The Holiday” and the evil Morgana in “The Little Mermaid 2”.

Brito remained active until 2016, when he permanently retired from dual play due to health issues, and has since moved to Monterrey where he currently resides.