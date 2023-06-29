The word of God spreads to the beat of Bad Bunny on social networks

he marketing to influencers It will reach the figure of 22 thousand and 200 million dollars in 2025 only in the United States.

It is estimated that the use of social networks to further promote different brands will rise to 37 percent in the next two years, thanks to the high impact they achieve.

According to a study by Emplifi, 90 percent of influencers Active on Instagram and 66 percent on TikTok, while 7 percent of the content is on influencers sponsored.

Nowadays, getting young people’s attention is complicated, especially with the huge flow of information, which is why this pastor decided to Update your sermon in Bad Bunny style. Through social networks, a user shared Pastor Gives God’s word to the rhythm of “I am beautiful Porto”. To date, this pastor’s video of a Chicago church has already had over 6,500 views.

And as expected, this video quickly started receiving dozens of comments, some of which were not very favorable, because They say it’s disrespectful.

Every day more and more users decide to post moments that they consider should be watched by an infinite number of people, and the importance of social networks for publishing content is growing exponentially every day. This is why there are an infinite number of brands They choose to use social networks to announce a product launch or simply to publicize the brand. Currently, more than 70 percent of social media users use various platforms for brand recognition, according to a report by ward shouted.

Consumers trust today influencers My favorite when it comes to choosing a brand. According to Bloomberg data, in the United States, more than $ 255 million is the figure that various brands invest per month in relation to it. marketing to influencers. Considered to use influencers It is the fastest way to acquire clients.bypassing organic search and marketing by email.

On the other hand, TikTok is one of the platforms that has managed to gain traction Interest in different brands and influencers before it was grown in Mexico. In fact, one of YouTubers The most famous in the country is already successful tiktokerWe are talking about Kimberly Loaiza who has 58 million followers.

