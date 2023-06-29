Madonna | Urgent: Madonna admitted to intensive care unit due to bacterial infection | Madonna | Health | boarding school | icu | infection | update | world | Offers

June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023

recognized Madonna He has been admitted to a New York hospital with a severe bacterial infection since last Saturday, and has been admitted to the hospital Intensive care unit To receive further medical attention for your health. His representative, Guy Oseary, confirmed the information via his social networks.

Oseary contact details specifically:

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection that led to her spending several days in the intensive care unit. His health is improving. However, he remains under medical care. We hope he makes a full recovery.” narrowed.

Due to her health condition, the tour announced by Madonna in her 40-year career was suspended, which led to the suspension of the 35 concerts she was going to give as a celebration for her followers.

In line, the New York artist’s tour was to begin in two weeks, but would have to be rescheduled. Her agent has stated that they will communicate the new start dates for the concerts when Madonna is in a stable condition.

