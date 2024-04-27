A new champion is crowned after SmackDown stopped – WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW news and results – PRWrestling

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft, where some Superstars moved brands. However, a lot happened after the show went off the air.









while CM Punk appeared and was interrupted Some battles also took place. One of them saw the crowning of the first WWE Speed ​​Champion. Ricochet won the belt after defeating Johnny Gargano, who faced Bronson Reed in the semifinals before SmackDown began.

This match will be streamed on Twitter in a few weeks, and the latest edition of WWE Speed ​​will see Ricochet defeat JD McDonagh in the semi-finals. Gargano vs. Reed is scheduled to take place next week, and the former NXT Champion will win. We'll probably see the final in a week.









Meanwhile, a photo of the belt was circulated after Ricochet won it.

It remains to be seen how many times Ricochet will have to defend the Speed ​​Championship. Realistically, Ricochet could receive a three-minute time limit for matches after each episode of RAW, which remains his home after being picked up by the red brand during smack down .