The hardest moment Thalia went through because of her illness

Through TikTok, next He told what was the most difficult moment in his life illness. After showing off everything that was created and when it was discovered, fans became anxious. Therefore, she told herself in detail what it was about.

a while ago, next He went out to explain that he suffers from a illness a call Lime. The Mexican wanted to be honest about everything she had to go through because of the consequences this results in, especially in the morning, when she wakes up.

By TikTok is the singer next He chose on this occasion to clearly express what he was experiencing day in and day out and what he was The most difficult moment because of his illness. After using different strategies as the minutes passed, the video immediately raised a huge astonishment among his followers, as not everyone knows the difficulties it causes him.

apparently, Since 2007 is that it was discovered This terrible condition that affected him over the days. “She’s well disciplined, she has a gym at home and she tells me; ‘I’m going to force myself,’ because I can’t move, my joints hurt, but I’m going to force myself,” her sister explained. Laura Zapata.

She also added it next He constantly had to go through severe pain. However, she has a very positive personality that helps her cope with everything. Along the same lines, The most difficult moment in his illness was when he could not get out of bed one day.

So that this would not happen to her again, the singer was working and doing everything that the doctors gave her to improve her quality of life. In the same way, she also worked to live a normal life like the one she had before her diagnosis.

Thalia: Her faith and strength of will

In the video she shared of herself, she talks about illness “But I impose myself on my body,” he said, “with faith in God and with the good energy that I put into life.” In addition, she explained that her husband and children are always there, helping her wake up for strength every day in the midst of her ailments.

Thalia faces her illness every morning with joy and faith

Although the exact date of when he contracted the case is not yet known, It is believed that it most likely occurred when the eldest daughterHey Sabrina Sakai. He told the press at the time:

“Every hour of my life is a battle against Lyme. Some days I feel awful, others like new. But no matter what, I always try to get up and start quickly in my routine. Exercising, a balanced diet and a positive mental attitude are the only things that make It is possible to survive the disease.”

Do you already know the illness suffering next?