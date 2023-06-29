Fake Brad Pitt Scams Spanish Woman For $186,000 With ‘Love Promises’ | Lestin Diario

A neighbor of the Spanish city of Granada (south) denounced before justice that an individual who impersonated the American actor Brad Pitt defrauded her, at least. 170,000 euros ($186,000) With promises of love that turned out to be false.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Antonio Estela Arosa, told EFE today that the middle-aged woman, who asked not to be identified, was contacted at the beginning of last year. With a kind of fan club of the artist through the social network Facebook.

Since then, she has exchanged messages with other supposed users that eventually lead her to directly contact who she believes to be Brad Pitt himself.

In this way the lawyer narrated: The woman entered into conversations with the alleged fraudster, that he manages to win their trust, friendship, and even love, establishing a relationship “similar” to that of a married couple.

The fake Brad Pitt even promised to come to Spain and record a movie together, which he took advantage of to ask her for various sums of money, which she sent him by bank transfer, for the expenses derived from these plans.

in this period , The scammer sent his pictures to women on the red carpet and at movie premieres, And even some photomontages with messages addressed directly to her.

“Honey, I really love you and promise to repay you well. Honey, I still love you and I’m still here for you,” read one of those letters handwritten in a tax composite over a photo of the Hollywood actor.

suspect that you may be a victim of fraud, Because the promises of the supposed actor have not finished embodying themThe woman decided to turn to justice.

Estela Arosa explained that the amount defrauded could exceed 170,000 euros ($186,000), for which she filed a legal complaint – which is still being processed – for possible crimes of fraud, identity theft and even money laundering.