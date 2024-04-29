April 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Scary “spiders” found on Mars

Scary “spiders” found on Mars

Roger Rehbein April 29, 2024 1 min read

Which

There may be no insects on Mars, but new images from an orbiting spacecraft have revealed large numbers of spiders that appear to be roaming across the dusty surface.

by: Science Alert

Free translation from English by lapatilla.com

Of course, they are not real, living spiders; Rather, they are dark, fluffy features of the Martian surface created entirely by non-biological processes. They are called “spiders” because that is what they look like, with a central dark spot surrounded by thin lines radiating outward.

They are formed as a result of seasonal changes on the Red Planet, and extreme cold followed by high temperatures in the spring.

Although Mars has seasons, thanks to an Earth-like axial tilt, those seasons are very different from what we experience on our home planet. Winter temperatures drop below -123°C (-190°F) and almost everything freezes.

This includes carbon dioxide, which forms surface deposits of a substance known as dry ice here on Earth. As the cold winter gives way to spring, temperatures warm; But while natural ice will melt in a warm atmosphere, dry ice does not. Instead, it escalates directly into gas.

You can read the full memo at Science Alert

See also  Learn about the oils for each type of transmission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The only human buried on the moon is an American

April 29, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Five tricks to stop receiving spam emails

April 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

From this date, days on Earth will be 25 hours long

April 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Adolis García was key in the Texas Rangers' win

April 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Scary “spiders” found on Mars

April 29, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Zalensky confirmed that Ukraine and the United States are working on a long-term bilateral security agreement

April 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Powerball: Maryland supermarket employee's mistake doubles his prize | RPPUSA

April 29, 2024 Winston Hale