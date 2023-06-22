We already know when Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will be released

After a long wait, Konami has finally shared when it will release its new batch of remastered games from metal gear For next generation PC and consoles. Take out a pen and mark the date in red on your calendars.And because On October 24th, we will be able to enjoy one of the best epic stories in the world of video games as it deserves.

Konami announced the existence of this group during Sony’s recent PlayStation event, where it was also held advertisement Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake EaterA whole new version of the game which served as a prelude to the entire epic.

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Volume 1 | Detect toys and platforms | ESRB

The Metal Gear Solid 1 Collection, as it was christened by Konami, will include a total of 7 titles : Lime solid mineralMGS 2: Sons of Liberty f MGS 3: The Snake Eater, In addition to metal gearAnd Metal Gear 2: Solid SnakeAnd metal gear And Snake revenge (miscellaneous). As a bonus, the collection also includes Ashley Wood’s graphic novels metal hardware, Video game guides and their digital soundtracks.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch in October, and will also arrive in physical form to try and conquer even the most coffee-loving fans.