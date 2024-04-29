The only human buried on the moon is an American

Eugene Merle Shoemaker's most desired dream was to be able to know and one day be on the surface of the moon, and although in life he was unable to fulfill his greatest desire, today his remains are buried on the surface of the place he always wanted to be. Visit.

by Clarion

Dr. Eugene Merle Shoemaker, also known as “Big Gene”, was a famous American geologist who was responsible for the invention of planetary science. In addition, he was one of the pioneers of solar system exploration and lunar science, specializing in the study of craters.

Born in Los Angeles in 1928, his intelligence was that of a genius. In three years he completed high school and at the age of sixteen he entered university at the California Institute of Technology, dedicated to the study of natural sciences and engineering. In 1948 he had already obtained his doctorate and began it at Princeton University.

There he met the sister of a fellow student. Caroline Spielman, in addition to having a degree in history and politics, had taken a course in geology. They were soulmates and in 1951 they married.

They had three children and Eugene convinced her to study astronomy and join his team. She did so and became a prominent scientist.

Meanwhile, Eugene was hired in 1950 by the US Geological Survey to search for uranium deposits in Utah and Colorado, where he specialized in drilling.

A lover of the moon, he mapped it with the aim of creating the first lunar geological map. He founded the Astrogeology Research Program, and created the science of astrogeology, which showed that all craters on the Moon were caused by meteorite impacts.

Since he was the leading specialist on the subject, he participated in the Lunar Ranger missions (the first American lunar missions, in the 1960s), collaborated in the training of Apollo program astronauts in the Barringer and Sunset craters, and was one step ahead of it. To achieve his greatest dream: reaching the moon as an astronaut.

It was very close. He was the first scientist hired to set foot there but was excluded because he suffered from Addison's disease, an adrenal gland disorder.

He had to content himself with testing the operation of the first astronaut suits, making adjustments to the most accurate maps of the Moon, and being responsible for the safety of the first manned flight, Apollo 11. As if that were not enough, he chose the landing site.

Read more from Clarion