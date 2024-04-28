Five tricks to stop receiving spam emails

Subscriptions, Promotions, and Spammers Users are constantly bombarded with messages they don't want to receive and filling up their email. (Illustrative image)

Often times our inbox is full of emails that don't interest us and that we don't even read. These types of messages are called spam or unwanted emails, and even though there is a folder that collects them, it may not do so and we may have an annoying experience.

Beyond deleting them, There are solutions that help prevent these emails from arriving or be annoying to us. So we're going to explain five tricks to avoid this situation and get the best possible experience in our email.

One of the first actions we should take is to unsubscribe from emails that we do not want to receive. Many commercial emails and newsletters include an “unsubscribe” link at the end of the email.

By clicking on this link, we may stop receiving future emails from that mailing list. It is essential to check our inbox regularly and unsubscribe from emails that we no longer want to receive. Although it may seem tedious at first, this action will greatly help us reduce the amount of spam we receive.

To effectively unsubscribe, we must follow these steps:

Identify emails we don't want to receive. Look for the “Unsubscribe” link at the end of the email. Click on the link and follow the instructions provided to confirm your cancellation.

Email filter settings:

Another effective strategy is to use the email filters provided by our email service provider. These filters allow us to automatically direct certain messages to specific folders or mark them as spam.

Setting filters based on senders, keywords or content helps us keep our inbox organized and prevent unwanted emails from getting into our view. It is important to review and adjust these filters regularly to ensure they are capturing spam correctly.

To configure email filters, we can follow these steps:

Access our email settings. Look for the Filters or Email Rules option. Create a new filter and specify filter criteria, such as senders or keywords. Select the action you want to take with the filtered emails, such as moving them to a specific folder or marking them as spam. Save the filter and apply it to our inbox.

Selective subscription management:

It is important to be selective when subscribing to newsletters and online services. By registering on the Sites or Services, We often have the option to subscribe to their newsletters or promotional emails.

but, Subscribing to too many mailing lists may increase the amount of spam we receive. It is necessary to carefully evaluate which newsletters are truly useful and relevant to us and unsubscribe from newsletters that are not useful.

Remove unused user accounts:

Many spam emails come from services where we have user accounts. So, It is important to delete user accounts that we no longer use to reduce the amount of spam we receive. In addition, deleting unused accounts also helps protect our online privacy and security.

To delete unused user accounts, we can follow these steps:

Review our list of user accounts on various online services. Identify accounts we no longer use or need. Go to the settings for each service and look for the option to delete or deactivate the account. Follow the instructions provided to complete the account deletion process.

Block unwanted senders:

As an additional measure, we may block specific senders who consistently send spam. This action prevents emails from these senders from reaching our inbox and allows us to maintain greater control over the messages we receive. We can do this by following these steps: