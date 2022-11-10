Shakira takes a very attractive stand in her new fashion project

Shakira Burberry

sure, Shakira It is very modern and for various reasons. On the one hand, the Colombian singer breaks records with her Song routine. On the other hand, he lives a sweet and bitter moment after his announcement Separation from soccer player Gerard Pique And they were able to sign an agreement for their children’s nursery. In addition, she lived through the tense days after entering His father, William Mubarak, at the Teknon-Quirón Clinic in Barcelona. Fortunately, already He got out of the hospital. But that’s not all, because the star of the song just took a professional turn and we Her face appears as a modelSpecifically, for upcoming Christmas dates.

face the target Insight TORSOShakira stars next to Nigerian singer and producer Burna Boy The Campaign holidays from the house of burberrywhich they baptized with the title the night before (“Celebration of excitement and anticipation of preparations for the holiday”). In video and in photography, the successful Colombian shows us two completely different images of herself. In this way, we can see her in the most beautiful British look where the tartan check pattern and trench coat as a hood dominate.

Her most flattering face comes when she wears a sheer dress studded with crystals in the shape of an oak leaf and emblems. Comments “❤️ 🔥❤️🔥❤️ 🔥” Naomi Campbell Before this photo that Shakira wanted to share on her social page.

For his part, until last September, the company’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci, wanted to collect this work on his social network, his latest campaign for Burberry. In his case, he posted his own video in which we can see him Shakira Under Shower Accessoriesincluding a file rang the word “love” (“Love”) that fits his little finger.

