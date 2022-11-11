November 11, 2022

Shino Miranda: The Oath That Daddy Yankee Paid Him | Fame

Lane Skeldon November 11, 2022

condition He once again worried all his friends and fans. The Venezuelan singer was admitted to the private hospital “El Cidal”, after being discharged from the hospital According to the interpreter’s girlfriend, .

In fact, He made all arrangements to transfer the singer to the private clinic “El Cedral”, where he is undergoing treatment now. According to Globovisión’s “Saturday Night” programme, in the “Tía Panchita” rehabilitation center, she was not allowed visits or contact with her relatives, and this would have prompted her relatives to file legal cases against the facility.

Now it is his personal assistant and public relations officer, Colombian Alexandra Jimenez, who told her version of events about And the help he received from the singer throughout the process. What did he say? Here we tell you.

Jesús Alberto Miranda Pérez, better known by his pen name Chyno Miranda, is a Venezuelan singer and former member of the duo “Chino y Nacho” (Photo: Chyno Miranda/Instagram)

DADDY YANKEE PAYED FOR THE APARTMENT CHYNO MIRANDA LIVES IN

In an interview on “Gossip no Like” by Elisa Berstein and Javier Siriani, Chino Miranda’s personal assistant and public relations officer, Alexandra Jimenez, stated that Daddy Yankee paid the Venezuelan singer’s apartment.

Alexandra Jimenez said she took Chino Miranda to all of her treatments in Miami. At that time, the Venezuelan singer moved to the Doral department where he lived for a few months after his separation from his ex-partner Natasha Araus and after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

“This apartment was paid for by Mr. Daddy Yankee with his team, they supported us a lot,” the woman said of the help Big Boss provided to former member of “Chyno y Nacho.”

Chyno Miranda contracted COVID-19 in 2020, causing encephalitis and peripheral neuropathy that kept him immobilized for months (Photo: Chyno Miranda/Instagram)
Alexandra Jimenez said that in December last year, Chyno Miranda planned to go on vacation for a month, so she was left to take care of the apartment and the singer’s property.

And the caller revealed in the interview, according to the portal, “After two days I had to leave the apartment, I left Jesus’ things, I have evidence, and I filmed videos.” .

Finally, Alexandra Jiménez revealed that Chino Miranda was removed from his private apartment by order of Yarupai Zapata Perez, the interpreter’s cousin. “Yarubai called some people to get him out, and they said they were going to do some medical tests, and Jesus never came home.”

Daddy Yankee is retiring from the stage as one of the most successful urban artists in the world (Image: Daddy Yankee/Instagram)
