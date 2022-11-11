November 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how Dr. Polo responded from 'case closed' to witchcraft from Aleska Génesis to Nicky Jam

This is how Dr. Polo responded from ‘case closed’ to witchcraft from Aleska Génesis to Nicky Jam

Lane Skeldon November 11, 2022 2 min read

Causing a stir in social networks, his ex-girlfriend Nicky JamAnd the Alexa Genesis It became a trend due to a video leaked where he was seen performing Magic Singer. These videos have reached my eyes Dr. Polo From Case closed World Health Organization reaction With what the young woman did with her ex-husband, explaining that for her this kind of magic is incomparable with human strength.

The leaked video that Aleska Genesis can be seen in Magic Nicky Jam shared by Miguel Moawad, another ex-boyfriend of the model. In this you can see the singer’s ex-girlfriend with another woman in a video call in which he is overheard saying: “That Nikki Rivera Caminero has only eyes, a scent and a mouth and the member only rose with her… His heart and thoughts belong to Genesis Alesca Castellanos.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Shino Miranda: The Oath That Daddy Yankee Paid Him | Fame

November 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Shakira takes a very attractive stand in her new fashion project

November 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Giuliana Ringevo Arantxa Mori says she’s known the singer has wanted to be with her boyfriend since she found out they were friends VIDEO Magaly TV La Firme farándula | Offers

November 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This is how Dr. Polo responded from ‘case closed’ to witchcraft from Aleska Génesis to Nicky Jam

November 11, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

A Texas court declared Biden’s student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional

November 11, 2022 Winston Hale
6 min read

What about the flag or letters? Why is it a bad idea to force ourselves to choose | Ideas

November 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is Uruguay’s list for the 2022 World Cup. Who is there?

November 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis