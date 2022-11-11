This is how Dr. Polo responded from ‘case closed’ to witchcraft from Aleska Génesis to Nicky Jam

Causing a stir in social networks, his ex-girlfriend Nicky JamAnd the Alexa Genesis It became a trend due to a video leaked where he was seen performing Magic Singer. These videos have reached my eyes Dr. Polo From Case closed World Health Organization reaction With what the young woman did with her ex-husband, explaining that for her this kind of magic is incomparable with human strength.

The leaked video that Aleska Genesis can be seen in Magic Nicky Jam shared by Miguel Moawad, another ex-boyfriend of the model. In this you can see the singer’s ex-girlfriend with another woman in a video call in which he is overheard saying: “That Nikki Rivera Caminero has only eyes, a scent and a mouth and the member only rose with her… His heart and thoughts belong to Genesis Alesca Castellanos.”

This is how Dr. Polo reacted to magic from Aleska Genesis to Nicky Jam

The case was so controversial that it reached Dr. Polo World Health Organization reaction to me Magic From Alexa Genesis a Nicky Jam. Which is that a doctor Case closed He was asked what he thought of all this because he dealt so many times on the show with this kind of topic. Ana Maria Polo’s reaction was turned into an interview by Osmi de Jesus.

After media critic Anar asked Maria Polo what he thought of the model’s action Alexa GenesisWhen performing sorcery on the singer, Nicky Jam So it only has eyes. It should be remembered that the couple ended their relationship last April of this year. reaction Dr. Polo Everyone was surprised, because the answer he shared when asked what he thought of this matter Magic The model he gave to the singer baffled many.

“I don’t think any anchoring succeeds in this life, man at a moment has a feeling, he can let himself go, he can feel attached to something.”

Explaining that Dr Case closed He doesn’t think this type of spell works, because when there’s nothing there is no way to get the feelings back in that relationship, referring to Alexa Genesis s Nicky Jam. After sharing a reaction Dr. Polomany of Osmi’s followers have not stopped pointing to the model for doing so Magic to his ex-wife

Even the same Dr. Polo Before ending the interview, he commented that this type of person is as in the case of Alexa Genesis what are you doing Magicit’s about “Vulnerable people who don’t know where to go” And they try to do whatever it takes to get the attention of others. He concluded the interview with his iconic phrase: Case closed!