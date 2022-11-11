Belinda sets a trend with a lace dress

a Belinda It seems that the years are passing by. In addition to his youthful and shining appearance as always, his charisma and talent remain the same, which is why his fans get praise wherever he goes. Although she did not initially accept the invitation, the “Luz singravida” interpreter caused quite a stir on the 2000 pop tour.

On November 4 it was in Monterrey and on November 17 it will be presented in Mexico City. A few weeks ago, Belinda also appeared in Tijuana with her “Libertad: Báilala! 2022” tour. There, entertainment reporter Nelsey Carrillo caught the artist exchanging hugs with her fans backstage.

during the ceremony, Belinda He left beautiful words for his fans: “Today is a very special night, you don’t know how happy I am to be here, I feel so much love, so much affection, so many memories. We grew up together, so much happened and so much learned. Thank you for accompanying me on this path called life, Because without you my life would definitely not be the same. I am forever grateful for this much love.”

In the last hours, ex-Christian Nodal shared her stories about Instagram An image in which she is posed in profile in front of a mirror wearing a long black dress, with slits on the sides and an open back. The artist did not announce what event she was preparing for, but simply added an emoji in the form of a brown heart.

Belinda sets the trend. Source: Instagram @belindapop

Once upon a time, Belinda wore a Dua Lipa-style dress. On more than one occasion, celebrities have worn similar clothes and this is probably due to the fact that they have similar silhouettes and a sense of fashion that are very close to each other.