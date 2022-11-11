November 11, 2022

Belinda sets a trend with a lace dress

November 11, 2022

a Belinda It seems that the years are passing by. In addition to his youthful and shining appearance as always, his charisma and talent remain the same, which is why his fans get praise wherever he goes. Although she did not initially accept the invitation, the “Luz singravida” interpreter caused quite a stir on the 2000 pop tour.

On November 4 it was in Monterrey and on November 17 it will be presented in Mexico City. A few weeks ago, Belinda also appeared in Tijuana with her “Libertad: Báilala! 2022” tour. There, entertainment reporter Nelsey Carrillo caught the artist exchanging hugs with her fans backstage.

