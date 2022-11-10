Giuliana Ringevo Arantxa Mori says she’s known the singer has wanted to be with her boyfriend since she found out they were friends VIDEO Magaly TV La Firme farándula | Offers

Once again Juliana Renjivo in the eye of the storm after cumbiambera Arantxa Mori She accused her of interfering in her six-year relationship with Eduardo Rimachi. The “Vanessa y las tremendouses de la cumbia” singer appeared on “Magaly TV: La Firme” and had harsh comments against her co-star.

Arantexa revealed that her then-partner said she had only one friendship with Giuliana Ringevo, who she claimed was only seeking support in her political campaign.

“He would always tell me ‘we’re legs, and we have a beautiful, honest friendship’. He wants to support me in the campaign‘, he affirmed at first.

After that, he engaged in some betrayals regarding the actions of the “El Gran Show” participant, asserting that from the very beginning he realized his interest in Rimachi and his attempt to enter into their relationship.

“From the first day I found out she was his girlfriend, I knew she wanted something with him (…) she started talking bad about me, looking for proof that I was interested, that I was only with him for your money“, he added.

Arantxa Mori was interviewed on Magaly Medina to testify about her ex-partner’s infidelity, Eduardo Rimachi, with Giuliana Ringevo.

Giuliana Rengivo left her bra in her boyfriend’s room

It must be remembered that Arantxa already referred to My area of ​​Medina Giuliana Ringevo left a bra in her partner’s room at the time.

“She showed us a video that cumbiambera took in the bedroom, in front of her boyfriend’s bed, and also showed us that she found a bra in her boyfriend’s room‘,” Majali said in Tuesday’s edition.