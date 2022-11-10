November 10, 2022

Destroyer man! Thalia surprises her followers with some shocking words about Shakira

Lane Skeldon November 10, 2022

hThere were many rumors Possible feud all these years between Shakira and Thalia It seems that the last words of the Mexican These speculations are confirmed.

Shakira brought up her topic routine It generates staggering numbers that it hasn’t achieved for a long time. in YoutubeIt has already achieved 94 million views In just two weeks it is alreadyNot one of his most listened to songs.

The song is directed directly to his ex-partner, Gerrard Pique. Important phrases like, “It wasn’t your fault or mine, it was the fault of monotony. I never said anything, but it hurts me. I know this will happen“, They are cheating on the Colombiansomething Thalia did not hesitate to criticize.

As mentioned ClarionTictoker was going to talk to Thalia and her words were devastating to Shakira. “I find the song pathetic and Shakira a dramatic woman. I think if this guy left her It was because he no longer loved her. should be considered Don’t try to regret those kinds of songs meant for a guy who doesn’t like them anymoreHe said, to everyone’s surprise.

It is not known exactly if they are both They have a bad relationshipbut years ago Thalia claimed that she did not know Shakira when asked about herWhich was very annoying, although words of admiration were exchanged afterwards.

