Patsy Peeping, the “Mexican Kim Basinger” who never wanted her beauty to be exploited

It happens to all of us that when we see a familiar face from cinema again after many years, we react with surprise. The astonishment is greater when we realize that time has not passed for that person. What’s more, it seems that the clock has stopped for his cause, or that he has an eternal covenant with the youth.

Patsy Pipping was one of the young figures who emerged from Mexico’s popular movement cinema. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage) (Victor Chavez via Getty Images)

This is the case of Patsy Peeping, the “Mexican Kim Basinger,” who established a new female image in action films during the 1980s and now. She plays Gloria Ruiz, the mother Gloria Trevi in Series They are me, By Fix.

If you jog your memory and go back 35 years, you might remember her as the young woman who co-starred with famous stars of the action genre like Álvaro Zerminio, Sergio Guerri, Fernando Almada, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, and Edgardo. Gazcon. He also shared credits with Vicente Fernandez.

Unlike other stars at that time, Patsy was distinguished by her sobriety in her image and personality. Although she was associated with Kim Basinger because of her blonde hair, skin tone, and physique, she did not play roles laden with sensuality or eroticism. He was simply identified this way because of his physical characteristics.

Although there were prominent blonde actresses in popular cinema, such as Angelica Chen, Felicia Mercado, and Roxana Chavez, Patsy caught the attention of producers because of her playful personality. The freshness of its profile was fresh to attract a young audience that was not yet fully engaged with the titles arriving in theaters. It was projected as a box office magnet for an emerging generation.

While it is true that Patsy was attracted to her beauty, so were the women she played The golden piece (1986), Legacy of brave men (1986), The devil, the saint, and the fool (1987), Street law (1989) and Mai revenge (1990) was distinguished by not resorting to the resource of showing the body. In her case, the outfits were long dresses, jeans and leather jackets. This speaks to what she wanted to convey: to show herself as an actress without distracting the viewer with her personality.

Another feature of her participation in cinema is that she played the role of noble girls who love their partners and are loyal to their values. She broke out of the mold of other stars playing heroines or criminals. It’s possible that her choice to be a good girl in movies was a way to offset her faults Soap opera villain with Years pass (1985), Secret path (1986) and Poor Miss Limantour (1987).

His career was on the rise in film, television and music. Oh yes, her talent extended to singing by releasing two albums Which unfortunately did not achieve the expected success. However, despite that bad incident, she established herself as one of the most complete actresses of that period. But at the height of his career, he disappeared.

Throughout the 1990s he stopped appearing on screens. Except for a short post showing herself in a bikini in the film Holy chaos (1995), did nothing else.

What happened? monstrosity. Quite the opposite. He dedicated himself to making the dream come true. any? Becoming a mother and starting a family. He has three sons.

It was in the year 2000 when he returned to television with a TV series you are my Destiny. From then until now he has had an active if erratic career, with there being long periods of time in which he is not in the picture. Now that he has resurfaced with the Gloria Trevi series, Patsy reconnects with audiences who think of her because of her time as action films and TV series villains.

At the age of 60, he has proven that age is just a number. She is quite capable of playing villains or other characters that are far from cliché for women her age.

Will the cinema open its doors again? It will be interesting to see what the reinvention of “Mexican Kim Basinger” will look like on the big screen almost 40 years later.

