Tony Sukkar is upset with the municipality of San Isidro: they canceled his mother Mimi Sukkar's concert | Video | Showbiz | Offers

In a video clip he posted on TikTok, Tony Sukkar expressed his disappointment and anger at… Municipality of San Isidro After the sudden cancellation of a concert scheduled in that city. The musician explained that the organization abandoned its residency a few days ago, claiming that the vocal demands exceeded the established budget.

Tony also mentioned that his mother was in Peru to celebrate his grandfather's birthday when the municipality contacted her to participate in an event in the area. However, just 48 hours before the concert, they were informed that the concert was cancelled.

They responded with several excuses, such as that the mayor had to leave the event early. “My father was shocked and said everything was ready, but they told him the decision had already been made.”

Tony Sugar is upset with the municipality of San Isidro

The artist expressed his regret over the lack of an official contract and tried to speak with municipal officials to resolve the situation. But he pointed out the difficulty of communicating with decision-makers, noting that they often hide behind the curtain and make decisions without considering the consequences.

“I have to say I'm very sad for those who are coming forward, because they are people who want to help without having the power. They are the people at the top who are taking power, and are hiding behind the curtain. Even now I'm still waiting for the mayor to respond.”

The musician also pointed out a more general problem with organizing events in Peru, highlighting the frustration caused by the frequent cancellation of various events, something that, in his experience, does not happen in places like Miami, where he currently lives.

“I have a duty in Peru to do everything possible to make things fairer, to think about others, about the workers.” He expressed indignantly.

Tony Sugar, winner of two Latin Grammy Awards, produced his mother's first recording, MIMY SUCCAR. It's your gift for your day.

