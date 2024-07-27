The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have the same battery and charging speed as the previous five generations

A recent leak from popular leakster Ice Universe reveals that the new Samsung Galaxy S5 Ultra will continue to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, the same battery that debuted in the Galaxy S20 Ultra 4 years ago.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra successor will inherit the battery capacity and charging speed / Photo: Christian Collado

Although we still have a few months to go before Samsung introduces its new range of premium flagship phones, which will once again consist of Three models: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 UltraFor the past few weeks we haven’t stopped receiving rumors about The most advanced model in the new Galaxy S25 series.

So, after knowing some details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra such as a new design with rounded corners, a new camera system more advanced than its predecessor or a renewed version of Galaxy AI based on Gemini Nano 2, now a new leak tells us that the new flagship of the Korean brand will not improve the autonomy of its predecessors since then. It will have the same battery and fast charging as the previous five generations of the Galaxy S Ultra..

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will inherit the battery and charging speed of the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Recently, the famous leaker Ice Universe published a post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, in which he guarantees that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue to get 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Galaxy S25 Ultra still has 5000mAh battery + 45W, what do you think? – Universe Ice (@UniverseIce) July 25, 2024

Battery configuration and charging speed This is not only the same as what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it’s also Which was chosen for the other four previous models of the Galaxy S Ultra series.They are the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, while the battery and charging speed of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are the same as its predecessor, the South Korean company’s new non-foldable flagship phone is expected to be Slightly better autonomy than the Galaxy S24 Ultra Thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor More power efficient than the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 model.

As for the rest of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, from what we know so far, the Korean brand’s new flagship phone will be equipped with a large screen. 6.8 inch AMOLED With a quad rear camera unit 200MP main sensor And three secondary cameras with a resolution of 50 megapixels (ultra-wide angle, telephoto, and ultra-telephoto).

On the software level, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to arrive Runs on Android 15 with One UI 7.0 interface This may 7 years of Android updates and security.

