Shakira is the “most beautiful woman” in 2023, according to People en Español

wording. People en Español magazine released its list of the “50 most beautiful” of 2023, made up of celebrities from the world of music, acting, television and even sports.

Unlike other years, this version of the most beautiful was divided into different groups: “Eternal”, “Cruel”, “Amazons”, “Warriors”. The full list has been released through a video.

And how could it be otherwise, the Colombian Shakira heads this list, as “the most beautiful woman”.

In ‘Los Eternos’ there are: Maite Perroni, Rafael Amaya, Thalia, William Levy, Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Raúl de Molina, Lili Estefan, Eva Longoria, Jacky Bracamontes, Erick Elías,

In “Las Amazonas,” described as “talented, free, brave and self-confident”: Carol G, Madison Anderson, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez, Ivy Queen, Nadia Ferreira, Mariana Varela, Fabiola Valentine, Claudia Martin, Almadi, Tini , Alida Ortiz and Alexia Potellas.

The list of “Los duros” is made up of the performers everyone is listening to at the moment, “they make you feel and sigh and dance and sweat.” These are: Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, Featherweight, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Arcángel, Christian Nodal, Manuel Turizo, Lenny Tavárez, Ryan Castro and Bizarrap.

Finally, the list of “Warriors” consists of those who have fought titanic battles. Adamari Lopez and Chiquibaby lead this list, followed by Francisca and Gennaro, Pepe Gamez, Maribel Guardia, Pedro Pascal, Becky G, Cheques, Emmanuel Palomares, Arap Bethke, Diego Tinoco, Cristo Fernandez and Carlos Villa.