April 29, 2024

Powerball: Maryland supermarket employee's mistake doubles his prize | RPPUSA

Winston Hale April 29, 2024

The Maryland woman, who calls herself 'Feedy', said she found out she had won a few days later.

Mistakes, sometimes, can bring us a lot of luck and pride. That feeling had a woman who had attained a fortune PowerballThanks to an employee selling him a ticket with incorrect information.

This happened to a resident Gaithersburg, Maryland. He entered a supermarket to do his daily shopping, but with the change they gave him he decided to play two Powerball. Includes ticket options Power play and double playWith numbers that didn't match what she ordered.

feeder, with a pseudonym she tries to assign her identity, goes home without making any claims. She forgot about it and asked her daughter two weeks later what the winning numbers were. That's when he realized he had a ticket U$D 100,000 and the other doubled his prize to U$D 200,000.

“I checked my winning numbers 10 to 12 times because I couldn't believe that I won so much money. I felt my body shaking and I knelt down and thanked God. I think I'm a lucky person, my mom would tell me that. Finally today I feel that way.”The woman commented, pointedly Powerball.

