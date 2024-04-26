Mel B breaks her silence after Victoria Beckham's birthday controversy

After seeing what happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell on Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday, Everyone was waiting for one of them to speak.. Well, the first to do so was Melanie, who broke her silence on social media. The British artist (48 years old) shared the photo that went viral, in which she appeared with Victoria, Emma, ​​Jerry, and Mel C.

“What a wonderful women's empowerment weekend with all my girls. I love you very much and respect you all. Friendship never ends“, referring to the phrase I wanna beIt is the legendary song published by the Spice Girls in 1996.

Victoria Beckham said having them all together for her birthday party was the “best gift” she could ever receive. At first glance, in the photo they were all very happy, but fans noticed the way the five artists stood. In the photo you can clearly see that Jerry, Mel C, Victoria and Emma were very close to each other, affectionate and smiling, while on the left you can see Mel B turned away slightly, with a more serious gesture and without hugging any of her companions.

After the concert, more details about what happened were revealed, and Mel B and Geri apparently had a “cold” meeting because Ginger Spice is very upset with her former bandmate. It all started with some statements that Melanie made on a TV show He claimed that Geri lied about her age all this timePointing out that he is not yet 51 years old.

“Mel tried to smooth things over with Jerry, but it didn't go as planned.. A source said: “She was laughing about it all, but Geri didn't seem interested in listening to what she had to say and walked away.” the sunDo you include:When it came time for the group photo, Jerry stayed as far away from Mel as possible, which was a little awkward.“.

Through the post that she shared on her personal account, Mel B wanted to calm things down Appealing to their friendship for over 30 years And with everything they've been through together, it seems like it's going to take something more for Jeri to forgive her and resume their friendship.

