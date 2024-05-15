Brady regrets roasting for his kids

Tom Brady said he regrets the roast because of the effect it had on his children.

What was billed as “the greatest roast of all time” turned out to be anything but for Tom Brady, who lamented its impact on his three children.

Tom Brady, former NFL player. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

“I liked it when the jokes were about me,” Brady said Tuesday on “The Pivot” with Ryan Clarke, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. “I thought it was very funny. I didn’t like the way it affected my children.

“So, the hardest part is the bittersweet aspect when you do something that you think is one way, and then suddenly you realize that you’re never going to do it again because of the way it has already affected the people who are most important to me.” In the world.

Brady’s comments came at the end of the 56-minute podcast, when Taylor (a teammate with the New England Patriots in 2009 and 2010) asked him if he learned anything about himself from roasting.

Taylor’s question was asked more in the context of his relationship with teammates and how he seems to reflect the bonds that have formed in the locker room over the years, but Brady focused on his children Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

“In a way, going through this makes you a better father,” he replied. “Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know, or you’re kind of like, ‘Oh, —.’

“I love when people make fun of me… I just want to laugh, so I wanted to roast it. You don’t see the whole picture all the time. So I think that’s a good lesson for me as a person.” “I’ll be a better parent moving forward because of this.”

“At the same time, I’m glad everyone who was there had so much fun. And I think for me, other than that, it’s always good to not laugh at things, ‘y’,” Brady added. “Re crying. “I think we should have more fun. We loved laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that, love each other, and celebrate each other’s success. This, to me, gives everyone a lot of hope.”

Part of the podcast focused on how May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Brady acknowledged what he does in that area.

“I’m just doing my best to check in on myself as much as I can: my physical health, my mental health, my emotional health,” he said. “It’s something I’m working on. I think every year I start something a little different.

“I think last year I wanted to rebuild my body because I lost a lot of weight last season. It was a challenge. This year it’s a lot of work. I think next year I’ll really focus on doing better and better. A more sustainable pace of life among all our responsibilities.” . When is it too much? When is it not enough? You’re juggling all these balls in the air, and certainly for former athletes, we never know what it’s going to be like when we retire.”