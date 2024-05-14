Barbara Mori cuts her hair for her new series and she looks amazing!

The actress is debuting her new project on the small screen, a drama set in the 1970s in which she has a classic, elegant haircut.

It’s common for actors and actresses to change their looks when they start a new project, although they are not always fans of doing so in real life.

This is the situation Barbara Mori. The Uruguayan-Mexican actress is celebrating a triumphant return to the small screen with several projects such as Good divorcewhich can be seen on ViX, or the series just introduced The blue onesFor Apple TV+.

For the latter, the 46-year-old actress switched up her usual brunette hair, which she often wears with buns or pigtails, for a very flirty, old-fashioned cut.

in The blue onesInspired by a true story, Barbara Mori is part of a group of women who join Mexico City’s first all-female police force and are determined to bring a killer to justice, “thus breaking prejudices and stereotypes, touching the fibers of masculinity and societal attitudes,” she wrote. Morey herself on Instagram.

The look we fell in love with and which, although it belongs to the 70s, is back in fashion, is a modern haircut for its time. Long bob above the shoulders, with a split part, volume and red highlights.

Although the premiere isn’t scheduled until summer, we’ve already seen some photos of the series created by Mori’s partner, Fernando Rovzar. In these films, the Montevideo-born actress shares the spotlight with Natalia Tellez, Ximena Sareñana, and Moreta Rasgado. In addition to the police uniforms from that era, we can’t wait to see the rest of the costumes!

Another project by the artist is also in the works, and she has commented on more than one occasion that she wrote a script inspired by the horrific experience of abuse she and her siblings suffered in their childhood.

