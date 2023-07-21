Premios Juventud: All winners, musical performances and the best of Puerto Rico’s celebration

The Caribbean’s hottest night is celebrated with Premios Juventud as Bad Bunny, Becky G, Grupo Frontera, Maluma, Featherweight, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Shakira and TINI compete for the coveted awards for this 20th installment. They are the most nominated with 9 applications each, and they battle it out for the awards in a live ceremony from José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico with Univision broadcasting.

Camilo, Carol G, Manuel Turizo, Argentinian Maria Becerra and Wesin accompanied the nominations with 8 nominations each, while Daddy Yankee, Karen Leone and Ozuna reached the competition with seven nominations. Anitta, Christian Nodal, Paola Danna, Eladio Carrión, Emilia, Fuerza Regida, Kenia Os, Kim Loiza, Wisin y Yandel, Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos did so with 5 nominations, while Angela Aguilar, Anuel A. Young Miku each has 4 chances, one.

Celebrating this remake introduces 15 new categories including “Best Ex-Girl Song,” “Best Urban Song,” “Best Urban Mix,” “Best Dembo Song,” “Best Trap Song,” “Pop Mix of the Year,” “Best Folk/Urban Collaboration,” and “Best Tropical Album,” among others.

In this version many collaborations, musical performances and premieres of characters such as CNCO, Wisin, Alexis, Fido, Farruko, Ongela Aguilar, Ha*Ash, Zion, Lennox, Rosario & Toño Rosario brothers, Jandy Ventura, Illegal Armed Link, Camilo, Dana Paula, Sofia Reyes, Paulina Rubio and Referee.

One of the most anticipated moments is the tribute to the late Jenny Rivera with musical performances by her daughters Chiquis Marin, Ginica Lopez and Jackie Campos, as well as Mexican band Camila’s return to its roots with performances by Mario Dom, Samo and Pablo Hurtado.

Shakira and Camila Cabello will be honored with a Change Agent recognition for their commitment and the work they do in a social and charitable way. This is a recognition and privilege for both Latino artists and youth who are making a positive difference within the community.

The significant absence of the award ceremony was marked by singer Tekashi 6IX9INE who planned to perform with Yailin La Más Viral, but did not attend the award ceremony “for security reasons”. According to Univision, Puerto Rican authorities recommended to the production that for security reasons they not allow the artist to attend the ceremony after social networks alerted him about possible actions he could regret. “After an in-depth analysis of the aforementioned concerns and working very closely with local authorities, the Convention District, Public Security Department (in Puerto Rico) and Univision have concluded that artist ‘6IX9INE’ will not be a part of the event,” it was later announced through an official statement from the network.

The hosts of the award ceremony are Mexicans Alejandra Espinosa and Angela Aguilar, Puerto Rican Dayanara Torres and Brazilian-born soap opera actor Marcos Ornelas.

The ballroom and red carpet broadcasts began on the East Coast from 7 p.m. With Univision’s live broadcast. Hence, we will present to you every minute of the musical performances and the list of winners for the 36 contested categories between the music and culture categories.