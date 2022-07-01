The special destination that Shakira chose after leaving Barcelona

Colombian singer Shakira 45 years old is one of the greatest personalities of world music. Recently, the attention of the press and her fans fell on her because she broke up with the football player. Gerrard Pique Who has been in a relationship with him for the past 12 years.

A month ago Shakira He announced his separation and since then has not had peace of mind. That is why, after her two children, Sasha and Milan, finished their studies, the singer decided to travel to the beaches of northern Spain in the town of Santander to enjoy the sea and the heat.

Shakira Her two children were photographed taking surfing lessons near Oyambre Beach, which is where the singer has gone on more than one occasion with her ex-partner. Gerrard PiqueAnd the During the summer. It was El Montañes de Barcelona that got the exclusive photos for the first time.

Shakira on the shores of northern Spain. Source: instagram @shakirabarranquillacb

In the pictures you can see Shakira He trains with his two children, Sasha and Milano, in the middle of the sea with a surf instructor. In this way, in addition to rest, the family makes use of their free time to perfect their technique in one of the favorite activities they engage in along with skateboarding.

Shakira on the shores of northern Spain. Source: instagram @shakirabarranquillacb

For the time being and until the end of the separation period, Shakira She takes care of her children every weekend. And there are rumors from her environment that the artist wants to live in Miami with the children and leave Barcelona forever, but this has not been confirmed.