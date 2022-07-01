July 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The special destination that Shakira chose after leaving Barcelona

The special destination that Shakira chose after leaving Barcelona

Lane Skeldon July 2, 2022 2 min read

Colombian singer Shakira 45 years old is one of the greatest personalities of world music. Recently, the attention of the press and her fans fell on her because she broke up with the football player. Gerrard Pique Who has been in a relationship with him for the past 12 years.

A month ago Shakira He announced his separation and since then has not had peace of mind. That is why, after her two children, Sasha and Milan, finished their studies, the singer decided to travel to the beaches of northern Spain in the town of Santander to enjoy the sea and the heat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Rebecca Rodriguez, from San Pedro Sula, is the new Miss Honduras 2022

July 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Actress Toa Baja crowned the new Miss Puerto Rico 2022

July 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Adamari and Alaa as special guests on the Disney Wish trip

July 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

3 of the most common malfunctions in car air conditioners

July 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The special destination that Shakira chose after leaving Barcelona

July 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
6 min read

The importance of the Malibuna bee in gastronomy, traditional medicine and Mexican cultures

July 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cuban Baseball 62 National Series start date announced – SwingCompleto

July 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis