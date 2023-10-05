Barbara De Riegel shows the most elegant black swimsuits of the season

Barbara de Riegel She is one of the most beautiful film and television actresses in all of Mexico, where with her natural charm she has won over millions of fans around the world. The artist constantly captivates her followers on social media with her high-impact looks, and if they are from the beach, that is much better.

This is just the case Instagram The Mexican has 8.8 million followers who fill her posts with comments and likes. On this occasion, the actress doesn’t want the summer to end and keeps uploading her photos in two-piece swimsuits so that we can all see the amazing body she achieves with her workouts.

Barbara de Riegel. Source: Instagram @barbaraderegil

From the beach, Barbara De Riegel makes everyone fall in love with her bikini

Barbara de Riegel He made his debut in 2011 in the telenovela “Bajo el alma”, where he also got his first leading role alongside Chilean actor Matías Novoa. However, it is largely because the actress rose to fame for her role as Rosario Lopez in the Mexican series “Rosario Tijeras”, which was broadcast on Channel Azteca Trece and also on Channel Azteca Siete.

Despite her great popularity, she is present in both Instagram As in other social networks, Mexican is very influential. That’s why she constantly uploads pictures where you can see her looking very elegant as well as showing her amazing training as she shows that the body she has is not because of magic but because of a lot of dedication.

Barbara de Riegel. Source: Instagram @barbaraderegil

newly, Barbara de Riegel She appeared to her followers on Instagram in a black swimsuit that perfectly highlighted her figure. This gift he gave us was to say good morning to all the fans and to send the message that anything is possible and life should be enjoyed.

Read on

Bárbara de Regil confirms the most elegant swimwear of the season

Barbara De Riegel shows off this season’s most stylish two-piece swimsuit from the pool