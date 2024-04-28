April 28, 2024

Ponce will join in to support Maribelli in “House of Celebrity”

Lane Skeldon April 28, 2024 2 min read

Hurricane Boricua fever is still stronger than ever, and the Pearl of the South knows it!

The municipality of Ponce is preparing to support Maribelly Rivera in “The House of the Famous 4” by broadcasting the “reality” Telemundo show on the Paseo de la Salsa José “Cheo” Feliciano.

With the installation of two giant screens, starting at 6:00 p.m. the audience will be able to settle down to enjoy the elimination ceremony and have the opportunity to see the Puerto Rican businesswoman descend the spiral staircase, if she is saved by the public vote.

Hurricane Boricua, our home country of Ponce, Maribeli Rivera, needs the support of all its residents, which is why we invite you to arrive on Monday at Paseo Cheo Feliciano so that we can watch the live broadcast on the giant screen“, the city council noted on its Facebook account.

That night it will be known who will be the fourteenth guest to leave the famous palace. In addition to the owner of Bombis Stores, Puerto Rican artist and former beauty queen Patricia Corsino is also at risk of liquidation.

Participants at risk of leaving the competition are Cristina Porta, Lupillo Rivera, Paulo Quevedo, Aleska Genesis Castellanos and Geraldine Bazan..

“Celebrity House” continues to broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 pm on Telemundo, except for Tuesdays, in special hours at 11:30 pm, while on Sundays it moves to Punto2 at 7:00 pm. At night.

If you want to vote to save your favorite, you can do so tomorrow, Sunday, at this connection From 7:00 at night.

Voting will continue until next Monday, when the next resident eliminated from the competition will be known.

