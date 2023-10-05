October 5, 2023

Victoria Beckham is angry at David Beckham over his photos with Jennifer Lopez: “Are you kidding me?”

October 5, 2023

AndThe long-awaited documentary “Beckham” which aired on Netflix It has already become a huge hit among viewers. Social media was filled with widespread reactions to the screening, with fans sharing their thoughts on some previously unknown tidbits from the famous footballer’s illustrious career. One moment that goes viral in the series is when Victoria, the former Spice Girl, talks about her anger over a photo of her husband with… Jennifer Lopez For a commercial.

The singer-turned-fashion designer was pregnant with Cruz Beckham, and doctors gave her a date for a caesarean section in a Madrid hospital in 2005. I told him the likely due date, and he replied that he already had commitments, since he was going to film a Pepsi commercial with famous singers. “Yes, I have to do a session with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé“.

“I was like, ‘Are you…?’ “Seriously, I’m about to explode, and I’m on the bed. Are you kidding me?” Victoria shared. “You have a fucking photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez, and she’s beautiful and she’s not about to have a baby. And then I had a C-section and I remember lying there, not feeling my best, for example, and I remember someone showed me the front page of the newspaper which had a beautiful picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. The title was “What will Bush say?” The former singer added: “Let me tell you what you want Bush to say. Bush was angry.”

