The NFL is still feeling Taylor Swift’s influence

EvieReading: 3 minutes.

“The Taylor Swift Effect” on Travis Kelce Gabe Bibioff brings us the effects of the alleged relationship between the Chiefs and the singer.

The relationship between award-winning singer and Chiefs quarterback Travis Kelce has impacted jersey sales and game fans.

the The alleged relationship Among American pop stars Taylor Swift And the tight end of the Champions Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelseywas also not indifferent to the NFL, which he considers “an unbelievable amount of positivity.”

“News about the relationship between Taylor Swift And Travis Kelsey “It was a pop culture moment that we supported in real time because it is the intersection of sports and entertainment and we have seen an incredible amount of positivity around American Football,” the NFL statement said.

In this way, the League tried to respond to the criticism of the sports media, which unanimously agreed that the issue was between them Travis Kelsey And Taylor Swift It begins to distort the athletic focus in matches Kansas City.

Taylor Swift has taken center stage on her recent visits to NFL stadiums. Getty Images

Since week 3 that Heads They beat the Chicago Bears, Taylor Swift He has been seen at NFL stadiums.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner watched that match from a box with her mother. Travis Kelsey.

The visit received widespread media coverage, especially the various NFL channels, which was repeated the previous Sunday in the fourth week match between the New York Jets and… Heads Which was held at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York team.

After a win Kansas City About New York, the NFL X posted on his profile a photo of Taylor Swift In which he applauds a play Heads In addition to the legend that highlights his presence in two consecutive victories for the champions.

“Heads They have a 2-0 like record Swiftiesthe NFL stated in reference to what the pop star’s followers are called.

According to league data and thanks to the presence Taylor Swift in the game Heads-Bears On September 24, the audience reached 24.32 million people, an increase of four percent over last year. The broadcast received highest ratings among female viewers ages 12 to 49.

In addition to sales of the shirt bearing the number 87 Travis Kelsey It increased by 400 percent after the singer’s visit to Arrowhead Stadium.

“We frequently change our bio and avatars based on what’s happening in and around our games. The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, the players, and a variety of other initiatives,” the team explained in its statement.